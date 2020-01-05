0 Shares

Robert Darrell “Bobby” Clarkson, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, January 3rd, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Bobby was born in Monroe County, KY on April 6, 1944, a son of the late Lucille (Burks) and Orville “Bulley” Clarkson.

On August 23, 1963, he married Brenda Crumpton in Gainsboro, TN.

He owned and operated Bobby Clarkson Trucking for 40 years.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Brenda Clarkson, of Tompkinsville, KY; a daughter, Sharron Napier, of Tompkinsville, KY; three grandchildren, Shawn Emberton, Brock Emberton and Tanner Napier; and five great grandchildren, Kelleigh, Lili, Jeremiah, Jax, and Oaklee.

Bobby is also survived by a sister, Rosemary Wooten, of Maryville, TN. and a brother, Harold Clarkson, of Glasgow, KY.; a special nephew, Cary Clarkson, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Visitation is Monday, from 3:00-8:00 P.M., and Tuesday from 6:00 A.M. until service time at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

