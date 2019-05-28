0 Shares

Robert E. Pedigo, 88, of Glasgow, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. He was born in Pocahontas, VA to the late John C. and Lillian Pedigo. Mr. Pedigo was a graduate of Temple Hill High School and was a chemical operator for the B.F. Goodrich Co. in Louisville. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and was a former Boy Scout leader and a member of the Barren River Rod and Gun Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tavonna Bonnie Jones Pedigo in 2014.

Survivors include 2 sons; Neal Pedigo (Denise) of Louisville and Barry Pedigo (Stephanie) of Russell Springs; 5 grandchildren, Luke Pedigo, Amber and Michael Roden, Ashley Barton and Josh Pedigo; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother and three sisters, Johnny, Jerry Sue, Sandra and Vickie and a sister-in-law Charlotte Elmore (Clifton) of Glasgow.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, May 31st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00am until 2:00pm.