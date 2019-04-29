WCLU

ROBERT ISAACS

Robert Isaacs, 84 of Upton passed away Saturday at his home. He was born in Hart County to the late Russell
“Tom” Isaacs and Edith Gibson Isaacs. Robert was a farmer, a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in
Germany and he was a member of the Concord Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Deloris, two sisters Ellen Baldwin &amp; Elva Burton and by three brothers
Russell, John &amp; Claybourne Isaacs.

Robert is survived by his daughter-Karen Nunn &amp; husband Kelly of Upton

Two grandchildren-Bryan Nunn and Laura McCawley &amp; husband William
One sister-Annie Butler of Horse Cave

Funeral services for Robert Isaacs will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in
the Leesville Cemetery at Upton. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego
Funeral Home.

