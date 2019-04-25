0 Shares

Robert Joseph “Duke” Dukeman, age 77, of Nolin, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence in Nolin, KY. He was a 37 1/2 year retiree from Kellogg’s, member of the American Legion Post 465 MI, National Rifle Association and a member of Munfordville Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran. He loved nature, animals, Photography, local history, motorcycling and hunting. He and Froggie retired to Lake Nolin where they built their dream log home.

He was the son of the late Richard Lee Dukeman and the late Maxine Marie Hodges Dukeman. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Kim Alan Ferguson, brother John Dukeman and brother-in-law James Dellinger.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn “Froggie” Dukeman; three daughters, Michelle Ann Hilborn and husband Jerry, Traverse City, MI, Angela Kay Saul and husband Russ, Bradenton, FL, Lisa Marie Dukeman, Battle Creek, MI; one son, Michael Keith Ferguson, Dallas, TX; one sister, Julie Dellinger, Battle Creek, MI; one brother, Richard Lee Dukeman and wife Judy, Kalamazoo, MI; one sister-in-law, Barbara Dukeman, Climax, MI; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and countless friends.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM CT, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Munfordville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM CT, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Munfordville Baptist Church with Rev. Paul Hines officiating. Interment will be at Munfordville Municipal Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Munfordville Baptist Church Special Projects Fund.