Robert Kenneth Nuckols, age 94, of Glasgow, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Glasgow on July 9, 1925 to the late Gus Nuckols and the late Alice (Sears) Nuckols. He was a retired principal for Allen County Schools and a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by wife, Wallace Nuckols.

He is survived by three sons, Rickey Nuckols (Jackie) of Park City, Steve Nuckols (JoAnna) of Montana, Randy Nuckols (Jennifer) of Florida; one daughter, Lori Bellamy (Freddie) of Glasgow; two brothers, Gus Nuckols (Marilyn) of Florida, Harold Nuckols (Gylinda) of Glasgow; one sister, Judy Lowe (Richard) of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Chad, Todd and Ben Nuckols and Molly, Maggie and Matthew Bellamy; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by their infant son; three brothers, James, Mitchell and Bill Nuckols.

The funeral celebration will be Sunday, May 24th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 2:00 pm on Sunday to participate in the live stream of the funeral celebration.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Barren County Alumni or Barren County Reads and Feeds

