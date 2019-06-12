0 Shares

Robert Lane Watson age 84 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Henry and Amanda Sandidge Watson. Lane was a retired foreman from Farmers Rural Electric and a United States Army Veteran.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Laverne Gassaway Watson. One daughter Roberta (Mike) Pedigo of Edmonton. Two grandsons. Seth (Billie Jo) Pedigo and Nicholas Pedigo all of Edmonton. One grand daughter Sarah Pedigo of Edmonton. Two great grandchildren Brynlee and Scout Pedigo. Two sisters also survive. Helen Puckett and Sylvia Voakes of Bowling Green.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Orville Watson, Rondal Watson and Barbara Barton.