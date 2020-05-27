0 Shares

Robert Louis Morris, age 78, of Munfordville, KY,passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. He was the son of the late Orville and Florence Keys Morris of Gassville, AR.

He was a retired truck driver & moved here from Iowa in 2006. He loved fishing, fixing small engines & visiting with his friends & family & going to auctions.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Victoria Slykhuis Morris; one son, Robert Morris, Jr. and wife Lisa, Gunter, TX; one daughter, Juile Ennis (Darrell), Munfordville, KY; five grandchildren, Kristofer Walter, Bobby Beard, Sami Watson, Tori Morris, Casey Morris; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Bill Morris (Wilma); one sister, Lois Fry (Norman); one brother-in-law, Richard Hunter;

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Watson, one sister Joyce Hunter, 3 nephews and 1 niece.

Memorial service will be at 10:00 AM CT on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY

