Robert Mark Billingsley (Updated)

Robert Mark Billingsley, age 67, of Smith’s Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Bobby was born May 22, 1952, in Glasgow and preceded in death by his parents Glen Mack and Marxie Jeffrey Bybee. He was instrumental in establishing the Temple Hill Fire Department where he served from 1984 to 1992, retiring as Chief. He has been involved with the Poplar Log Cemetery Trust Fund as Trust Officer for many years. He presently was serving on the Governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee. In addition to being employed by the Department for Health Service, Milk Safety Branch, Public Health Supervisor, Bobby was a long-time farmer in both Barren and Warren County.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy Palmore Billingsley; his children Brent (Laura) Billingsley, Brittany (Michael) Billingsley Taylor, Eric (Sara) Comley, Kyle Comley, and Ashlye Comley; his grandchildren, Ashton, Greyson, and Grant Billingsley and Addison Comley.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. A Life Celebration Gathering will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-5 pm at Little Taste of Texas in Glasgow. Burial will be held at a later date in Poplar Log Cemetery in Barren County.