0 Shares

Robert Nelson “Bob” Stokes, 80, passed away July 18, 2019 in Bowling Green, KY. Born October 29, 1938 in Christian County, KY, he was the only son of Mary Hampton and Felix Ewing Stokes. He attended Elkton Elementary School and Elkton High School where he played basketball. Thanks to his knack for getting into trouble, he spent his last two years of high school at Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, TN.

After earning a teaching certificate from what was then known as Austin Peay State College, he was teaching school in Louisville, KY when he was introduced to Judy Belle Alexander. The two were married in June 1966, and Bob soon began working as a civilian investigator for the Naval Investigative Service. After four years stationed in Rota, Spain, the couple came home to Elkton where Bob began working for Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance. Following the birth of their second child, he took the position of Agency Manager in Judy’s hometown of Glasgow, leading to a long and successful career with the company.

Bob will be remembered for his outgoing personality and humor. He never met a stranger and you always knew where you stood with him. He loved sports of all kinds, but his favorite pastime was spending time at the track with friends who shared his love of horse racing.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; two daughters, Shana (Jamie) Woodyard of Bowling Green, KY and Allison (Travis) Gorrell of Valrico, FL; four grandchildren, Alexander and Mariel Langley and Amelia and Silas Gorrell; and two step-grandchildren, Cayden and Kenley Woodyard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1 at Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Bob’s memory.