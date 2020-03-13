0 Shares

Robert Owen Dye, 54 of Munfordville passed away Thursday, March 12 at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He was preceded in death by is father William Edward Dye and one half- sister April Mervin.

Robert is survived by his mother Clara Gannis of Antioch, TN

Grandmother-Violet Childress of Munfordville

One special aunt-Geraldine Childress of Munfordville

Several other aunts and uncles also survive

The family honored Robert’s wishes as cremation was chosen.

A memorial service is not scheduled at this time and the family’s request is, not to receive any flowers.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with their wishes.

