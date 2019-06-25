ROBERT PHILLIP WARD (UPDATED)

0 Shares

Robert Phillip Ward, 68, of Glasgow, died Monday, June 24, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY. Born in Scottsville, KY he was the son of the late Robert H. and Wilma Mae Steenbergen Ward. Mr. Ward was an Electrician for Johnson Electric, in Glasgow and attended Grider Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Darlene Ward; 2 sons Robert Phillip Ward, Jr. and wife Mary Sue of Hiseville and Kevin Wiley and wife Kimberly of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren Cora Neal and husband Corey, Avery Ward and wife Amanda, Leo, Taylor and Finn Wiley; 4 great grandchildren Aiden Neal, Brynnlee Neal, Kynlee Neal and Kaibren Ward; 2 brothers-in-law Bobby Pedigo Cave City and Deanie Pace of Smiths Grove and his beloved dog Her Baby Lou and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 1 son Kelly Dewayne Ward and 2 sisters Jean Pedigo and Linda Pace.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Pleasant Home Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10am until 8pm and on Friday morning until time for services.