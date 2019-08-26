0 Shares

Robert Ray Taylor, 70, Cave City, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at NHC Health Care in Glasgow. He was born July 02, 1949 in Glasgow to the late Patrick and Paula Beale Taylor and was of the Baptist Faith. He was a farmer and a US Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War and received many medals for his service.

Survivors include his brother, Burns Taylor, Cave City and a host of friends.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation was chosen.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.