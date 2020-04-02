0 Shares

Robert “Robbie” Lyndon Burd, age 67 of Scottsville, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. He is a native of Hart County and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved riding his motorcycle.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyndon Burton Burd and Dorothy Goodman Burd.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia Gabbard Burd; one son, Wayne Burd; one daughter, Jennifer Burd Iversen (Snorre); one sister, Lora Lynn Burd; five grandchildren, James Froman, Amandia Burd, Angel Froman, Erik Iversen and Eva Cait Iversen; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic that is affecting the world it is with much regret that all services will be private. In lieu of public services, Winn Funeral Home will be streaming the service of Robert “Robbie” Lyndon Burd, live on our Facebook page. Service will begin at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

Related