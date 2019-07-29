0 Shares

Robert Stanley “Bob” King, age 78, of Austin, KY, passed away Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at his residence. Bob was born August 16, 1940 in Calhoun County, West Virginia, son of the late Rufus and Dora (McCumbers) King. He married Doris Franklin November 1, 1963 in Celina, TN. He was a Farmer & Carpenter, Army Veteran & was a member of the Pleasant Home Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus & Dora King, brother, Paul King and sisters, Virginia Davis, Bernice Arnold, Judy Memmer & Marla & Lucille King, 2 sons-in-law, Randy Long & Ricky Jones.

Funeral Services for Bob King will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fountain Run Funeral Home, brothers Jeremy England & Terrell Kingrey will officiate, burial will follow in the Pleasant Home Cemetery, with flag folding by the KY National Guard. Don Bradshaw, Josh Carver, Chuck & Jay Jones & Tony & Gary Hicks will serve as pallbearers. Visitation, Tuesday, 12 – 8 PM & Wednesday 8 AM until service time at 2 PM.

His survivors includes, wife Doris King, son, Tim King & wife Susan all of Austin, daughter, Karen Long of Scottsville, granddaughter & her husband, Brandi & Brandon Hartman, great-grandchildren, Lincoln & Peyton Hartman all of Westmoreland, step-grandson, Tim Thomas of CO, brother, David King & wife Betty of WV, sisters, Wilma Turner & Wanda Morgan & husband John all of OH & Louise Knotts & husband Bruce of WV & several nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

Donations to Pleasant Home Cemetery.