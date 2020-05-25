0 Shares

Roberta Ann Hodges Sanders passed Friday, May 22, 2020, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born on September 19, 1934 in Glasgow, KY. Among her many attributes, Roberta was a skilled cook, was talented with many crafts and calligraphy, and communicated her thoughts and feelings through poetry. But most importantly, she was a follower of Jesus.

In her younger years, she could be found working at the Barren County PVA office, selling Avon door to door, at home making grape jelly from the grapes off the vines in the backyard, creating various gifts for people out of her mountainous collection of seashells, preparing batch after batch of her famous bourbon balls around the holidays, and listening to George Strait. She enjoyed caramel donuts, UK Basketball, collecting jewelry, and visiting the Florida panhandle and Gatlinburg, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Bryant Sanders; her parents, William Kenneth and Anna Elizabeth Hodges.

She is survived by three children, Mark Sanders (Kathy), Kimberly Sanders Mathis, and Steve Sanders (Kathryn Gayle), all of Glasgow; six grandchildren, Erin Garner Hopkins (Jason) of Bowling Green, Holden Mathis of Cincinnati, Elijah and Elaina Sanders, Courtney Sanders Britt (Chris), and Stephanie Sanders Bewley, all of Glasgow; six great-grandchildren, Kelbi and Karli Britt, Brey, Bryar, and Breelyn Bewley, and Merritt Hopkins; a special cousin, Dennis Glass; as well as many friends and a few furry family members at home.

A graveside ceremony for any friends and family who wish to attend will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 11:00 am in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Sanders.

