0 Shares

Roberta Mae Sowers, 85, of Cecilia, KY, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 9, 1934 in Benham, KY to the late Phil Fannin and Ollie Mae Pedigo Roberts. Mrs. Sowers was the first female supervisor for Eaton Axle and worked there for over 20 years. She was the salutatorian of Glasgow High School, Class of 1951 and a member of the First Baptist Church of Sonora, KY, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She is survived by, one daughter, Dianne Cottrell of Cecilia; two sons, Kerry Sowers of Glasgow, Steve Sowers (Lisa) of Scottsville; one daughter-in-law, Marilyn Gold of Merry Oaks; eight grandchildren, Chance Groves (Danny) of Merry Oaks, Ben Cottrell of Louisville, Dr. Emily Cottrell of Pittsburgh, PA, Chris Isenberg of Scottsville, Andy Carver (Serena) of Cave City, Sidney Shaw (Tyler) of Glasgow, Griffin Sowers of Glasgow, Zach Sowers of Scottsville; six great-grandchildren, Hunter Groves, Hayden Isenberg, Baylee Cottrell, Cole Carver, Kada Shaw, Asher Sowers; one brother, Richard Roberts of Plainfield, IN; one niece and several nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sons, Phil Sowers and Joey Sowers; one sister, Phyllis Lile; and one son-in-law, Jim Cottrell.

The funeral service for Mrs. Sowers will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Pedigo Cemetery in Metcalfe County. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday and on Saturday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky 105 Diecks Drive Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 11:00 am Saturday to participate live in the celebration. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related