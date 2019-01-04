Logo


ROCKY JONES

on 04/01/2019 |
Rocky Jones, 85, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  Born in Cave City, KY he was the son of the late Alfred and Zada McGuire Jones.  Mr. Jones was a Truck Driver, Veteran of U. S. Navy and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 sons Colby Jones of Wilmington, NC, Trent Jones of Indianapolis, IN; 1 daughter Jennifer Moon husband Justin of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Madison Woodcock, Zada Cochran, Jay Moon and Chevelle Jones; 1 brother A. J. Jones and wife Bonnie of Glasgow; 3 sisters Betty Nell Burton of Bowling Green, KY, Helen Herron of Clarksville, TN and Jean Shelton of Nashville, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 sisters Polly Jackson and Viola Vincent.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors provided by D.A.V Chapter 20 of Glasgow will be in the Caney Fork Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1pm until 8pm Tuesday and Wednesday morning until time for service.

