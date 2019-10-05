WCLU

ROGER D GLASS

Roger D. Glass, age 70 of Munfordville, KY, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.  He was the loving husband of Marsha Glass and a devoted father and grandfather.  He belonged to Munfordville Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by two sons, Jason Glass (Jennifer) of Noblesville, IN, and Chris Glass (Donna) of Katy, TX; seven grandchildren, Alx “Halo” Glass, Erin Shuman, Gracie Glass, Andrew Burt, John Burt, and Alexander Thompkins; six great grandchildren, Oliva Shuman, Hallie Glass, and Lilly, Junior, D.J., and Oliver Burt. One brother, Lawrence Glass, Jr.; one sister, Barbara Bartley; and his life-long best friend, Phillip Rucker, all of Munfordville, KY, also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Vogel Kersey Glass; one brother, William Glass; and two nephews, Jeffrey Bartley and Terry Bartley.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, May 12, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. CT at Brooks Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Hines and Rev. John Smith officiating.  Interment will follow at the Cherry Springs Cemetery in Cub Run, KY.

