0 Shares

Roger Dale Gibson, 72, Glasgow, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. The Metcalfe County native was the son of the late Rev. Jesse J. “Mutt” and Hollice Marie Jessie Gibson. He was a retired owner of Gibson Tire Service and owner of Countryside Barber Shop. At an early age he learned to trust in God and carried that with him throughout life. Roger enjoyed meeting and working with people but his passion for hunting brought him much peace and joy in life.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Omer Gibson; one daughter, Kim Gibson Lowe and one son Jeffery “Jeff” Dale Gibson; one grandchild, Gibson Lowe; one brother, Danny Gibson and wife Mariam all of Glasgow and one sister, Connie Branstetter and husband Earlene of Hardyville, Kentucky; along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to T. J. Hospice or The American Cancer Society.

Related