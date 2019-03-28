Logo


ROGER DALE HAWKINS

on 03/28/2019 |
Roger Dale Hawkins, 68, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019.  He was a son of the late Paul Simpson and Thelma M. Wells Hawkins.  He was a member of the Woodland United Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son: Jonathan Hawkins (Nikki); one daughter; Lindsey Ogles; five grandchildren: Courtney Ogles, Caleb Ogles, Caden Ramirez, Mollie Hawkins and Cameron Gutierrez; three brothers: Bobby Hawkins, Harold Hawkins and Ralph Hawkins; two sisters: Helen Plumlee (Carlos) and Becky Davidson (Gary); several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Phillip Hawkins; one sister: Annie Pearl Hawkins.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Bon Ayr Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

