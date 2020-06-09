0 Shares

Roger Wayne Payne, 82, of Glasgow, KY passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. He was born in Lamb, KY the son, of the late Carl and Lottie Williams Payne. Mr. Payne was a local businessman, cattleman, land developer and member of the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Depp Payne; two sons, Barry Payne (April), Bruce Payne (Micah) both of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Cole, Garet (Kelby), and Cade Payne; sister, Brenda Pook (Richard) of Glasgow; brother, Dale Payne (Ann) of Austin, KY along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Payne.

A private graveside service for family will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Refuge Church of Christ C/O Dick Lee 233 Kino Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141 or Shanti Niketan Hospice Home C/O T. J. Samson Community Mission Foundation 1301 North Race St. Glasgow, KY 42141

F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Roger Wayne Payne. Share your condolence with the family of Mr. Payne at www.crowfuneralhome.com

