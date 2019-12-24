Roland Francis Roger Ouellette

0 Shares



Roland is survived by a brother, Normand Ouellette of Nashua NH, sister-in-law Muriel Ouellette of N. Chelmsford, Daughter Lori Miller (Donnie) of Glasgow KY, Son Glenn Dracopoulos (Linda) of Chalfont, PA, son Scott Dracopoulos (fiancé, Susan Scaduto) of Scottsville, KY. Grandchildren Sarah, Peter, Kelci, Cody, Alan, and Katie. Great grandchildren Hannah, Melody, Levi and many nieces and nephews.

Roland was proceeded in death by his first wife Lillian and infant son, second wife Madeline Mercer Ouellette, and siblings, Pauline Coffey, Rudolph (Red) Ouellette, Reginald Ouellette, Theresa Ouellette, Ftr. Lionel Ouellette, and Lorraine Janowicz.

Funeral arrangements will he handled by McKenna Ouellette D’Amato Funeral Home, Lowell, MA. Visitation Saturday December 28th 9:00 – 10:30am at the funeral home. Funeral following at 11:00 am at Ste. Marguerite d’Youville in Dracut, MA., with interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery North Chelmsford. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of local arrangements.

