0 Shares

Rollie Edward Kingery, 82, Glasgow, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Tompkinsville April 10, 1938, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Winnie Basil Kingery. He was a retired forklift operator and mechanic at Stokley Van Camp in Indianapolis and was a member of the Poplar Log Church of Christ. He loved to hunt and was an avid crappie fisherman.

Survivors include his wife Norma Kingery; one daughter, Linda Kingery of Glasgow; one son, David Kingery of Indianapolis; one grandson, Gage Kingery of Indianapolis; three sisters: Margie Estes of Indianapolis, Thelma Cunningham and Carroll Walden both of Tompkinsville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Mitchell Kingery and Ralph Kingery.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the White Cemetery at Sulphur Lick. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Related