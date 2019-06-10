0 Shares

Rollie Lou Carey, 85, Glasgow, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at NHC Healthcare Center. The Barren County native was the son of the late Walker H. Carey and Janie McCoy Carey. He was a retired parts manager at Cave City Chevrolet-Buick and then after his retirement he worked part-time for Danny Gibson at Bailey-Gibson Buick-GMC. Rollie was a devoted Christian man who worshipped and served at Glenview Christian Church for 42 years and presently is a beloved member of the Cave City Christian Church. He was a U. S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Rebecca (Becky) Carey; one daughter, Connie Hensley and her husband Wayne; four grandsons: Jonathan Belcher and wife Laura, Steven Hensley and wife Amber, Scott Belcher and wife Annie, and Michael Hensley and wife Megan; six great-grandchildren: Lindsay Belcher, Harrison Belcher, Bailey Belcher, Madison Belcher, Audrey Hensley, and Ruby Hensley; two step great-grandchildren: Brett Stevenson and Kayden Wilson; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Geneva Lakin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.