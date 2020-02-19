Rolling roadblocks expected Thursday along I65 in Barren County

0 Shares

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that motorists could see delays along their commute Thursday morning.

Rolling roadblocks will be installed along Interstate 65 southbound between mile markers 53 and 48, a news release said. The blocks are expected to begin around 9 a.m. as crews repair potholes in the area.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said delays are inevitable.

“Delays should be expected and motorists should use caution,” a news release said.

