Roma Albert Parsley, age 92, of Greensburg, departed this life on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Horse Cave. The Edmonson County native was born on January 2, 1927 to the late Dellard and Rena Kersey Parsley . He was married to the late Anna Lou Parsley.

He was WWII Amy Veteran, farmer and enjoyed trading mules. He was a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory, four sons, William Todd Parsley of Greensburg, Clifton Albert Parsley (Joyce) of Cave City, Romie “Ed” Parsley (Charmaine) of Glasgow and Eddie Parsley of Greensburg; one daughter, Beverly Reed (N.E.) of Brownsville; two step sons, Mike Bennett (Beth) of Rodgersville, TN and Mark Bennett of Glasgow; eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Brownsville, KY.

VISITATION

11am –2pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel