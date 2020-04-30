122 Shares

Roma “Jean” Pursley, 84, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully Thursday April 30th at her residence. She was born on September 19, 1935 in Merry Oaks, KY. The daughter of the late Audrey E. and Allie Myers Allen. Jean was a homemaker and retired from Barren River State Park. She was a member of Merry Oaks United Methodist Church. She has been attending Lawrence Chapel Missionary Baptist Church for several years where she played the piano. She loved red birds and enjoyed working puzzles. Up until recently, she worked as a home volunteer for Barren County Elementary Schools preparing material for classroom activity and anything else the schools asked of her.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila Bunch (William “Willie”) of Glasgow and Connie Lyon of Smiths Grove; 3 grandchildren, Justin Lyon (Kellye), Joey Bunch (Melissa), Lindsey Hood (Greg); 7 great grandchildren, Mason Bunch, Reagan Lyon, Jaycee Bunch, Bailee Bunch, Ali Hood, Holdon Bunch, Mia Hood, and one sweet boy arriving in August; a sister-in-law, Glenna Allen of Park City; a longtime companion, Roger Milburn; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pursley; 3 brothers, “Bill” Allen, Walter Allen, Rodney Allen; 3 sisters, Hilda Furlong, Dorothy “Dot” Witty, and Viola Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial donation may be made to Merry Oaks Cemetery c/o Ronnie Pennycuff 128 Merry Oaks Payne Road Smiths Grove, KY 42171 or to the American Cancer Society 952 Fairview Avenue Suite #4 Bowling Green, KY 42101.

A funeral celebration for Jean Pursley will be Saturday, May 2nd at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery. There will be a live stream at 3 PM Saturday, May 2nd where friends and family may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome to participate in the celebration. A drive through visitation to greet the family will be held from 2 PM until 3 PM at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. We will ask that you please remain in your cars during the visitation. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Pursley. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

