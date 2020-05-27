0 Shares

Romie Gene Clemmons, age 79 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on March 30, 1941 to the late Clyde and Lois Graham Clemmons. He was married to his devoted wife, Janis Musick Clemmons, who survives.

Romie served in the Kentucky Army National Guard during the Vietnam War era. He was a farmer and faithful supporter of the Future Farmers of America. He was a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church, Edmonson County Cattleman’s Association, a master conservationist and a trustee of Oak Hill Cemetery.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor is memory— two daughters, Vickie Wells and Rhonda Clemmons both of Brownsville; three grandchildren, Mason Wells, Zac Mello and Megan Wells; one brother, Larry Clemmons (Danzel); one brother-in-law, Frank Davis and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Freda Brooks, Wanda Blanton Lashley and Vanda Davis and one brother, Kenneth Clemmons.

Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Oak Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o A.B. Webb, P.O. Box 142, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

4 – 7 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020

4 – 7 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

Related