Ronald Curtis King, age 68, of Glasgow, KY, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Glenview Health Care. Born in Brevard, NC, on August 5, 1951, he was the son of the late Curtis King and the late Edna (Brewer) King. Ronnie was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved Duke Basketball.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Phyllis (Payne) King; two daughters, Nicole Ayubi (Norman), Texas and Leslie Mears (Derrick), Louisiana; three step daughters, Dawn Heinrich (John), Glasgow, Shawn Constant (Richard), Glasgow, Kim Sumner, Alaska; one brother, Hardy King (Teresa), North Carolina; grandchildren, Cameron, Kendall and Kylie Mears and Isabella Ayrubi; he is also survived by eight step grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Helen Fugate; two brothers, Odell King and Eddie King; his first wife, Paula King.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 AM Saturday until time for services.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr.King.

