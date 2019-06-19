WCLU

RONALD LEE MASSIE

Ronald Lee Massie, 63 of Glasgow passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born August 5, 1955 in Stamping Ground, Ky. he was a son of the late Pelham and Juanita Graston Massie.

He worked as a stock clerk in the retail grocery industry and was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include one daughter, Ronda Lee Massie, four sisters Deborah (Garry) Shaw, Wanda Schinker, JoAnn (Jim) Yahnke and Bonnie (Dewey) Bratcher and two grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was one son Adam Massie, one sister Anita Massie and one brother Robert Lynn Rogers.

A ceremony will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen.

