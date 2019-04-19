0 Shares

Ronald Nels Olson, 90, Glasgow, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Zimdar Olson. He was a retired construction worker, having worked with Kerley Construction.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Iona Ryman Olson in January, 1987; a sister Elaine Rogers and her husband John; and an infant brother Donald Olson.

Survivors include four children: Shirleen (Terry) Eblin, Kim (Diana) Olson, Ronnie Lee Olson, and Jodi (Rick) Rust; seven grandchildren: Katrina Eblin, Tammy Lynn Eblin, Jason Rust (Kristina), Jerrod Rust, Arron Rust, Justin Wolf, and Scott Tom Olson; several nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family.