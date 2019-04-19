WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Ronald Nels Olson

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Ronald Nels Olson, 90, Glasgow, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Chicago, he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred Zimdar Olson. He was a retired construction worker, having worked with Kerley Construction.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Iona Ryman Olson in January, 1987; a sister Elaine Rogers and her husband John; and an infant brother Donald Olson.
Survivors include four children: Shirleen (Terry) Eblin, Kim (Diana) Olson, Ronnie Lee Olson, and Jodi (Rick) Rust; seven grandchildren: Katrina Eblin, Tammy Lynn Eblin, Jason Rust (Kristina), Jerrod Rust, Arron Rust, Justin Wolf, and Scott Tom Olson; several nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.