WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

RONDELL MYERS

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Rondell Myers, age 76, of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at TJ Samson Community Hospital.  Rondell was a son of the late Carlos and Vercie Comer Myers.

Rondell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Duvall Myers, three daughters; Lisa Vaughn, Shelia (Jeff) Hale, Dottie Myers, one grandson, Timothy Ron Kirby, and a great granddaughter, Chevelle Lynn Kirby, three nieces, and 4 nephews.

Other than his parents, Rondell was preceded in death by his two brothers Junior Myers, and Wayne Myers.

Funeral Services for Rondell Myers will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.