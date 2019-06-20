0 Shares

Rondell Myers, age 76, of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. Rondell was a son of the late Carlos and Vercie Comer Myers.

Rondell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Duvall Myers, three daughters; Lisa Vaughn, Shelia (Jeff) Hale, Dottie Myers, one grandson, Timothy Ron Kirby, and a great granddaughter, Chevelle Lynn Kirby, three nieces, and 4 nephews.

Other than his parents, Rondell was preceded in death by his two brothers Junior Myers, and Wayne Myers.

Funeral Services for Rondell Myers will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.