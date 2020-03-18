0 Shares

Ronnie A. Matthews, age 63, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. Born July 11, 1956 in Jefferson, IN, he was the son of the late Robert Matthew and Emma Jean Matthews who still survives. Ronnie was a self-employed farmer.

He survived by one brother, Donnie Matthews as well as several cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

A private family services will be Saturday, March 21 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Poplar Log Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to assist in the purchase of a monument.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to assist in the purchase of a monument.

