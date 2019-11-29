Ronnie Dale Coomer (Updated)

0 Shares

Ronnie Dale Coomer, 62, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, November 2l7, 2019 at his residence. Born January 11, 1957 in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Frank and Opal Sneed Coomer. He was a truck driver and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include three daughters Maranda (Ethen) Pierce, Breeding, Sierra Coomer, Edmonton and Amanda Poole, Paducah; one brother Norman (Melissa) Coomer,

Edmonton; and five grandchildren David, Chloe, Adalyn and Graylee Pierce and Lilly Poole.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Lynn Coomer; son, Ronnie Coomer Jr and brother Red Coomer.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date as cremation was chosen.

The family has requested donations be made to help with funeral expenses and can be mailed to McMurtrey Funeral Home, 2232 Summer Shade Road, Summer Shade, KY 42166.

