0 Shares

Ronnie Horton, 65 of Horse Cave passed away Saturday morning at his home. He was born on February 15, 1955 to the late Floyd & Mary Alice Mathis Horton. Ronnie was a farmer.

He is survived by two brothers Willie Horton and Donnie Horton

three sisters Joann Srygler, Barbara Buchanan and Juanita Jaggers

Nieces Stacy Killman, Holly Bradley, Bonita Horton, Melody Mudd, Patty Gascal and Betty Puckett

Nephews William Horton, Danny Buchanan, David Buchanan, Wayne Buchanan, Kenneth Buchanan, Albert Jaggers and Bud Jaggers.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Billy Ray Horton, Edd Horton & William Earl Guess,

two nephews Stevie Jaggers and James Jaggers and one niece Kelly Horton

A private service for Ronnie Horton will be Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Milby officiating. Private burial will be at the Center Point Cemetery. The service will be streamed live at 11am Sunday on the facebook page of Sego Funeral Home. Condolences may be left on our website at segofuneralhome.com.

Related