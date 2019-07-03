Ronnie Line Glaab, 64 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday night at his home. He was born in Horse Cave to the late Norman Lee & Nina Ruth Line Glaab. Ronnie was a retired service manager with Citgo Service Station in Munfordville.
Ronnie is survived by:
Two sons-Jeremy Glaab of Bonnieville
Ethan Glaab of Munfordville
Two daughters-Carol Ann Thompson of Rhineyville
Olivia Lea Wood of Cave City
Seven grandchildren & one great-grandchild
Two brothers-Merle Glaab of Munfordville
Kevin Wayne Glaab of Glasgow
Two sisters-Nancy Shelton of Scottsville
Angie Ramsey of Pekin, IN
He was preceded in death by a son Ronald Line Glaab, Jr. and a brother Donald Ray Glaab
Funeral services for Ronnie Line Glaab will be 1pm Friday, July 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-9pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.
