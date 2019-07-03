0 Shares

Ronnie Line Glaab, 64 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday night at his home. He was born in Horse Cave to the late Norman Lee & Nina Ruth Line Glaab. Ronnie was a retired service manager with Citgo Service Station in Munfordville.

Ronnie is survived by:

Two sons-Jeremy Glaab of Bonnieville

Ethan Glaab of Munfordville

Two daughters-Carol Ann Thompson of Rhineyville

Olivia Lea Wood of Cave City

Seven grandchildren & one great-grandchild

Two brothers-Merle Glaab of Munfordville

Kevin Wayne Glaab of Glasgow

Two sisters-Nancy Shelton of Scottsville

Angie Ramsey of Pekin, IN

He was preceded in death by a son Ronald Line Glaab, Jr. and a brother Donald Ray Glaab

Funeral services for Ronnie Line Glaab will be 1pm Friday, July 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-9pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.