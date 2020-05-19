0 Shares

Ronnie “Rabbit” Pearson, 63 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Clifton Jack and Barbara Ann Cooke Pearson and is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jane Pearson and a brother, Jackie Lee Pearson. Ronnie was employed by the Warren County Schools and a member of Icy Sink Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife, Pamela Willis Pearson; a daughter, Tyra Pearson, a son, Justin “Cornbread” Pearson; three grandchildren, A’Nivyah Pearson, Tayanah Woods and N’Kyrah Dillard; two brothers, Ralph Pearson (Ellen) and Curtis Pearson; two sisters, Jennifer Pearson Meriwether (Greg) and Jeanette Roberts; a sister-in-law, Frances Pearson and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Icy Sink Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com

Related