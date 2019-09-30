0 Shares

Rosa Mae Hurt, 83, of Glasgow, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Austin, KY she was the daughter of the late Joe and Nora Thomas Williams. Mrs. Hurt was a former employee of Kentucky Pants Company and was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hurt; a daughter, Bobbi Herald (Richard) of New Port Richey, FL; a son, Billy Hurt (Pam) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Dr. Amber Chambers, Annie Thompson (Scott), Andy Hurt, Aimee Grinstead (Andy), Ben Hurt (Rachel), Justin Cary (Savannah Trent), and Allen Herald (Delanna); great-grandchildren, Kellen, Carys and Carlynn Thompson, Trenton Hurt, Easton and Emerson Grinstead, Reagan Chambers, Cash and Waylin Herald and Knox Trent; a sister, Juanita Smith and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Scott Hurt and 5 brothers, Ben, Cee, Joe Jr., Earl D. and George Williams.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Tuesday and continue Wednesday morning until time for the service.