Wed. Oct 23rd, 2019

Rose Mary Rigsby

3 mins ago Nellie Pickett
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Rose Mary Rigsby, 75, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence.  She was a daughter of the late Ed and Ruby Whitley Goad.   She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a retired supervisor from Kentucky Pants.

Survivors include two sons: Max Rigsby “April” and Jay Rigsby; four grandchildren; Jayla Rigsby, Ryan Rigsby, Bryce Rigsby and Eli Edmonds; one brother: Eddie Neal Goad “ Donna”; three sisters: Barbara Birge, Shelia Doyel “Roger” and Joyce Lobelle “Larry”.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hartzel Rigsby.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time for services Friday at the funeral home.

Please Leave a Reply