Rose Mary Rigsby

0 Shares

R ose Mary Rigsby, 75, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Ed and Ruby Whitley Goad. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow, Kentucky. She was a retired supervisor from Kentucky Pants.

Survivors include two sons: Max Rigsby “April” and Jay Rigsby; four grandchildren; Jayla Rigsby, Ryan Rigsby, Bryce Rigsby and Eli Edmonds; one brother: Eddie Neal Goad “ Donna”; three sisters: Barbara Birge, Shelia Doyel “Roger” and Joyce Lobelle “Larry”.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hartzel Rigsby.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time for services Friday at the funeral home.