Rowena Francis, 95 passed away peacefully at Chandler’s Assisted Living, Monday, January 27, 2020.

She was a native of Warren County. She was a daughter of the late Lester and Effie Hood Lawrence and is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years James Henry Francis, her sister Jesse Plumlee Lawrence, her brother, Albert Lawrence and a niece Vicki Plumlee Horn.

She is survived by a nephew, Ronnie Plumlee, a great nephew, Clay Fouts (Dawn), a great niece, Jessica Horn, one great great nephew and niece, her caregivers, Willard and Mary Ann Cole and a host of friends.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 -11 a.m Friday at the funeral home. Her burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Ky 42104.

