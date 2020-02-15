0 Shares

Roy Dean Anderson, 83, of Glasgow, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. Born in Burkesville, Ky, the son of the late Samuel and Minnie Hunt Anderson. Mr. Anderson was in Quality Control for Eaton Corporation, where he retired after 30 years with perfect attendance, He was a member of the Avenue Church here in Glasgow, where he was their maintenance person. Mr. Anderson loved reading his Bible, being outdoors either in the garden or mowing his lawn and, most of all, being outdoors with his grandchildren who were the light of his world.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years Juanita Bunch Anderson; 2 sons Bill Anderson (Rita) of Glasgow, Mark Anderson of Indianapolis, IN; a daughter, Debbie Perkins (Shawn) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Kelly Anderson, Amanda Perkins, Sam Anderson and Eric Perkins; 1 sister Barbara Chapman (Robert) of Tompkinsville; a brother, Billy Anderson of Lexington; 4 nieces and his beloved pet dog Ginger.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with entombment at the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday Feb.18, 2020 and on Wednesday morning Feb.19th until time for service.

A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Roy Dean Anderson. To share a condolences with the family of Mr. Anderson at www.crowfuneralhome.com

Related