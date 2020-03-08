0 Shares

Roy Denver Groce, age 70, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He was a retired saw mill worker and a member of the Immanuel Ministry Church.

He was the son of the late Caleb Groce and the late Virginia Logsdon Stinson. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Wanda Poynter, Bonnie Meredith, Teresa Groce, Lois Huff, Beatrice Owens, Pauline Caswell and brothers Jackie Groce, Charlie Groce, Chester Logsdon, and Hunter Logsdon.

He is also survived by his wife, Rebecca Faye Kinslow Groce; three daughters, Tammy Groce (Michael Rigdon), Linwood, KY, Danielle Groce (Jesse Bohannon), Horse Cave, KY, Chelsea Groce (Andrew Joines), Horse Cave, KY; six sons, Roy Dale Mathis (Kristy), Hardyville, KY, Randy Groce (Donna), Barren County, KY, David Groce (Theresa), Horse Cave, KY, Nathan Groce (Shelbie), Munfordville, KY, Adam Kinslow (Simoney Jackson), Glasgow, KY, Chad Kinslow (Sierra), Hart County, KY; three brothers; Charles “Buck” Groce, Horse Cave, KY, Caleb Groce, Louisville, KY, James Groce, Newburg, NY; host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, March 8, 2020 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Neal and Bro. Caleb Groce officiating. Interment will be at Harper Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

