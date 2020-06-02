0 Shares

Roy Wayne Stubblefield, 82 of Bowling Green died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Medical Center.

The Logan County native was a son of the late Frank and Jessie Lou Cornelius Stubblefield and husband of the late Lajuana Canady. He was employed at Detrex Chemical, a member of Broadway Methodist Church and Oakland Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star.

His survivors include his brother, Bobby Stubblefield (Arnetta); four children, Stacey Vickous, Gordon Vickous, Danny Vickous and Terry Vickous; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew and several great nieces and nephews.

At Mr. Stubblefield’s request cremation was chosen and in the care of Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel . A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family request any donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.

