Royal Ernest Sherman age 79 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born in Watertown, New York he was the son of the late Royal Edward Sherman and Mable Root Sherman. He was a retired fire fighter with the Fort Drum Fire Department and a United States Army veteran.

He is survived by five sons. Bruce Sherman of Florida. David Sherman of Watertown, NY. Royal Sherman II of Edmonton. Kenneth Sherman of Wendel, North Carolina and Randy Sherman of Meeker, Oklahoma. One brother Jerry Sherman of Arizona and Nancy Rexford of Albany, New York. Thirteen grandchildren. Danny, Joshua, David Michael, Jacob, Rachel, Charles, Jennifer, Marshall, Andrew, Rebecca, Matthew, Kenneth Morgan and Benjamin Sherman. Two step grandchildren. Shanna Davis and Selina Myers. Three great grandchildren. Michael, Mason and Jamie Sherman. Three step great grandchildren. Kymani Webb, Draylon Webb and Savanah Copeland.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date as cremation was chosen.

