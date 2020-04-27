Royce Dyer (updated)

0 Shares

Royce Dyer,83, of Gamaliel, passed away April 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 14, 1936, the son of the late William Robert, and Annice McDonald Dyer. In 1958 he married the late Helen Dean (Coulter) Dyer. He proudly served his country in The United States Navy and was a member of Corinth Church of Christ. Royce was a self-employed carpenter and farmer.

He is survived by one son, Larry Dean Dyer, and wife Lori, of Franklin, Kentucky; one daughter, Cindy Crowe, of Gamaliel, Kentucky; one brother, Bryan Dyer of Gamaliel, eight grandchildren; Jeremy, Justin, and Braxton Dyer, Emilee Cline, Scott Crowe, Casey Keene, Jesse, and Ashley McDonald. 7 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Jackie Dyer; one grandson, Christopher Crowe, four brothers; Charles, David, Frank, and Infant Petie Dyer, two sisters; Katherine Turner and Infant Elizabeth Dyer.

A drive-thru visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from

10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel.

Attendees are asked to remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Attendees will be given a chance to sign the register book, receive a memorial folder, and show their support and love to the family of Mr. Dyer.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, Kentucky with a private burial to follow in the Corinth Gardens. Dale Strong will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association and may be mailed to Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Avenue, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Royce Dyer.

Friends and family may share your messages of condolence, and express sympathy with the family of Royce Dyer at www.andersonbartleyfuneralhome.com.

