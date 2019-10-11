0 Shares

Royce Taylor Page, 82, of Glasgow, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Tri Star Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Glynn Elza Page and Ruth Lowe Page and was a 1955 graduate of Park City High School.

Royce was an owner and operator of Page Brothers Supply Co. in Glasgow and operated Miss Sarah’s Antiques in Smiths Grove. He was a veteran, serving in the U. S. Army National Guard and was a member of South Green St. Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Renna Gentry Page; daughter Beth Page and fiancé David Gross of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren, Jay B. Greer of Chicago, IL and Sarah Gentry Greer of Huntington, WVA; a sister, Jean Hoskins of Ft. Pierce, FL; a sister-in-law Barbara Page of Glasgow and a nephew, Steve Hoskins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles William “Bill” Page, a brother-in-law Paul Hoskins and a nephew, Mark Hoskins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 13th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00pm until 7:00pm and Sunday from 12:00 until time for the service.