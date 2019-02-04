on 04/02/2019 |

0 Shares

Ruby Jean Holbrook Turner passed from this life surrounded by loving family members at her home on April 2, 2019. She was born in Grahn, Carter County, Kentucky, on October 13, 1936, to Jesse Woodrow and Olive Carroll Holbrook.

Ruby grew up in Raceland, KY, where she graduated from high school and married her high school sweetheart, William Faulkner. The two began their journey together in the United States Air Force. During Bill’s twenty-year tenure in the military, they served at several bases throughout the U.S. Ruby also attended Ashland Beauty College and practiced as a licensed beautician in the Raceland area while Bill served overseas.

Ruby was of the Baptist faith and attended different Baptist churches through the years. She was widowed in 1989 and married Jerry Turner in 1994. Having no children of her own, she became a second mom to Jerry’s daughters, Amy and April, and answered to “Nana” from her seven awesome grandchildren. Ruby was a beloved aunt and great-aunt to nineteen nieces and nephews.

She was very creative, enjoying a variety of different hobbies, including various crafts, gourd painting, sewing, quilting, etc. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling together and making fond memories while visiting 49 of the 50 states. They also enjoyed square dancing, clogging, and line dancing for many years. They were secretaries (and produced monthly newsletters) for the Mid-Kentucky Car club, a close-knit group of friends. Ruby was a flag-flying patriot who loved her country and worked in the voting polls for a number of years.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Ruby was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Holbrook and a brother-in-law, Roger Carraway.

Left to mourn her passing are her devoted husband, Jerry Turner of Tompkinsville; two step-daughters, Amy(Peter) Ripato of Maysville, KY, and April(Mark) Dodd of Hendersonville, TN; seven grandchildren, Levi, Josie, and Alex Ripato and Carter, A.J. Logan, and Jonathon Dodd; two brothers, Ken(Peggy) Holbrook of Gamaliel and Carlos(Margie) Holbrook of Raceland, KY; two sisters, Phyllis Carraway of Berea, KY and Brenda(Jim) Fields of Wurtland, KY; two sisters-in-law, Freda Holbrook of Bradenton FL and Ruth (Lewis) Voyers of Raceland, KY; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Bro. Gary Emberton will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM till 8:00 PM and from 7:30 AM until time of service on Friday April 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Cemetery in care of Strode Funeral Home, 204 Columbia Avenue, Tompkinsville, KY.