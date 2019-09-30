0 Shares

Ruby Jean Poynter Chapman, age 77, of Cave City, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at her home. She was a native of Barren County and a member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Schuyler Poynter & Harriett Logsdon Poynter; one son, Michael Chapman; four brothers, William “Bill”, Clarence, James Virgil “J.V.” and Curtis “Curt” Poynter.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Randall Chapman; one son, Tony Chapman; four grandchildren, Jordan, Kimberly, Nicholas & MaKayla; two sisters, Patricia Rutherford and (Stanley), of Texas, and Helen Byrd (Tausey Newby) of Louisville; three brothers, Warren Poynter (Denise) of Florida, Paul Richard Poynter (JoAnn) and Jerry Poynter (Maggie); several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, the 1st, and on Wednesday, after 9 a.m. until time of service.