Ruby Jewell Byrd Ennis, 72, formerly of Glasgow, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence in Bowling Green. She was a retired dietary aide at Glasgow State ICF. She was preceded in death by her husband James Robert Ennis; her mother Mary Elizabeth Byrd Neal; and one sister, Linda Byrd.

Survivors include two daughters: Penny DeArmond (Danny) of Bowling Green and Tracy Glass (Bill Curtis) of Edmonton; 8 grandchildren: Tony Pennington, Jackie Bowles, Jr., Adam England, George Fuqua, Nick Fuqua, Lucas Syra, Tyler Syra, and Trittany Young; four brothers: Larry Neal, Billy Neal, Randy Neal, and Eddie Neal; five sisters: Janice Ennis, Rita Neal, Darlene Neal, Lorene Neal, and Sandra Neal; and her canine children: Bubba and Princess.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 23 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Friday and after 8 am Saturday at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Governor’s new requirements for funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are recommended. The service will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler; or you may listen to the service while in our parking lot by tuning your radio to FM 89.1.

