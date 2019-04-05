0 Shares

Ruby Nell Anderson, age 82 of Glasgow died at her daughter’s home Glasgow, Friday, May 3rd. Born in Barren County she was the youngest daughter of the late Mack & Mary Mansfield.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Anderson Arritt and husband Brent; a son, Keith Anderson, of Glasgow; three grandchildren; Brent Anderson Arritt, Louisville; Amelia Arritt McDonald and husband Connor, Nashville, Tennessee and Bradley Keith Anderson, Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bennie Anderson; two brothers, William Lee Mansfield, and Henry Ray Mansfield, and two sisters, Gladys E. Thomas and Lena Britt.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but under the direction of A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.