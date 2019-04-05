WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Ruby Nell Anderson

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Ruby Nell Anderson, age 82 of Glasgow died at her daughter’s home Glasgow, Friday, May 3rd. Born in Barren County she was the youngest daughter of the late Mack & Mary Mansfield.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Anderson Arritt and husband Brent; a son, Keith Anderson, of Glasgow; three grandchildren; Brent Anderson Arritt, Louisville; Amelia Arritt McDonald and husband Connor, Nashville, Tennessee and Bradley Keith Anderson, Glasgow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bennie Anderson; two brothers, William Lee Mansfield, and Henry Ray Mansfield, and two sisters, Gladys E. Thomas and Lena Britt.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but under the direction of A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.